Items stolen from shops in Leamington found after police pull over car on the edge of town

Two people are being questioned by police
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
A number of items stolen from shops in Leamington were found after police pulled over a car on the edge of the town.

Officers stopped the vehicle in Europa Way at the weekend and discovered the stolen goods inside.

Warwickshire Police said: "Coincidentally, they matched the descriptions of some items stolen from nearby shops. Needless to say we took the two occupants of the car back to Leamington Police Station to see if they could offer an explanation."