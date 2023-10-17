Items stolen from shops in Leamington found after police pull over car on the edge of town

A number of items stolen from shops in Leamington were found after police pulled over a car on the edge of the town.

Officers stopped the vehicle in Europa Way at the weekend and discovered the stolen goods inside.

Warwickshire Police said: "Coincidentally, they matched the descriptions of some items stolen from nearby shops. Needless to say we took the two occupants of the car back to Leamington Police Station to see if they could offer an explanation."