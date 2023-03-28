Jaguar driver in Rugby who 'parks like a plonker' gets his comeuppance when police seize his car

Many people have spotted and reported the car

The driver of this Jaguar was reported by many people in Rugby for not having the correct documents - but now that problem has been solved.

Rugby Police have now seized the car after finding it - unsurprisingly - parked dangerously.

Officers said residents in the Benn ward had been in touch to say that the car was being driven around without the correct documents. So they went on the hunt for the vehicle.

To make their point the police put out a humorous Facebook post to inform the town of their efforts.

It read: "The Jags of yesteryear might have been favoured as solid getaway cars, but this X-type saloon was bettered by Rugby’s beat bobbies, who are equipped with high performance walking boots and kept running on high-octane, racing-spec tea.

"A few of you in the Benn ward have been in touch with us to express your displeasure at this Jag being driven around without the correct documents – so we were quite keen to track it down and see for ourselves.

“We came across it today and, as you can tell from the photo, the owner didn’t exactly go to great efforts to blend in. The car is parked dangerously close to the junction.

"We quickly confirmed that the Jag was not taxed, and it has now been seized.