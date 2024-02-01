Jail for 'dangerous' Coventry man who groomed what he believed to be young girls online
A ‘dangerous’ Coventry man has been jailed after he arranged to meet a girl he believed to be 13 years old after grooming her online.
Edward Foster also groomed another girl he believed to be under 16 on social media.
Both accounts were decoys and police were called to arrest him.
Detective Constable Sam Hughes from Warwickshire Police CID said: “Foster is quite clearly a dangerous man who groomed what he believed to be young girls online before arranging to meet one of them in Bedworth.
“This kind of case should serve as a wake-up call for parents. There are people like Foster out there who will look to use social media to groom children for their own sexual gratification.
“It is important you know what your children are doing online and talk to them about the potential dangers.”
Foster has been jailed for more than three years.