“He was sitting on a large amount of controlled drugs that no doubt would have been distributed to residents of Rugby.

Hayden De’Harr

A drug dealer who hid cocaine and cannabis in a house on Rugby’s Arnold Street has been sentenced to five years in prison.

On December 14, 2021, Rugby detectives raided a house on Arnold Street, discovering an estimated £21,000 of cocaine and cannabis which had been hidden in elaborate places.

Advertisement

Following the discovery, 27-year-old Hayden De’Harr (pictured) of Telford was arrested and held on remand.

Then, on Wednesday November 23 of this year, De’Harr appeared in Shrewsbury Crown Court - where he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Advertisement

In addition to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, the sentence was linked to an outstanding money laundering case.

Rugby-based Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins said the drugs could’ve been used by people in Rugby.

Advertisement

He said: “We welcome the custodial sentence of De’Harr.

“He was sitting on a large amount of controlled drugs that no doubt would have been distributed to residents of Rugby.

Advertisement

“We are committed to targeting drug dealers that operate in our town and this sentence shows that those involved in the supply of drugs are dealt with robustly by the courts.”

Those with information on drug dealing are asked to report it via www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Advertisement

You can also make a report anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.