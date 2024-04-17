Jail for ‘grinning’ Binley Woods thief who drove away from used car business in stolen VW Golf

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cheeky thief drove away from a used car business in Binley Woods in a VW Golf he liked the look of after asking to start the engine.

Martin McDonagh, 46, was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after admitting to that theft and an attempted burglary in Nuneaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was given a 12-year sentence in total after also being convicted of a series of burglaries and thefts in the West Midlands.

Martin McDonagh.

On 30 July 2022, McDonagh, who also used the name Thomas, 46, formerly of Thorney Road, Coventry, went to the used car business in Binley Woods and asked to look at a VW Golf.

While sat in the driver’s seat he asked if he could start the engine, to which the salesman agreed.

After starting the engine he drove off in the car. The salesman told detectives that McDonagh was grinning at him as he drove away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that day McDonagh drove the stolen car to a business premises at Attleborough Fields Industrial Estate where they placed a freezer in front of the roller shutter doors. He then reversed the car into the freezer in order to gain entry to the building.

After a short time, McDonagh and another unknown offender were seen on CCTV leaving the building with one of them saying ‘nothing there’.

The stolen car was later recovered.

CCTV enquiries identified McDonagh as the suspect and he was interviewed in connection with the incidents.