A man who broke into a Rugby home and put the owner through a ‘terrifying assault’ has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amandeep Kang, 30, of Wattville Road, Birmingham, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his crime.

In the early hours of July 30 2024, Kang broke into a house on Chestnut Road in Rugby while holding a knife. He demanded gold from the occupant and then assaulted him and forced him to open a safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim received multiple injuries to his face, hands and knees which required hospital treatment.

Amandeep Kang.

Today (Friday, March 14), he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for aggravated burglary and 8 years for wounding with intent, to run concurrently.

Following the outcome, investigating officer Detective Constable Jamie Russell, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim, who was repeatedly threatened and subjected to a sustained assault by Kang.

“The motive for the offences appeared to have stemmed from a family dispute, but this was in no way a mitigation for his behaviour.

“I hope this sentence will enable the victim to gain some closure, while Kang faces justice for his actions.”