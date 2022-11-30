“There were several disabled people in the building who would not have been able to escape had the fire spread; Brown would have known this”

James Brown.

A Hillmorton man who set fire to his flat and put other people’s lives at risk has been jailed.

James Brown appeared at Warwick Crown Court where he was sentenced to four years in prison. He will serve a further five years on licence following his release.

The 37-year-old of Coton Road, Hillmorton, was charged on August 13 with arson with intent to endanger life. Brown pleaded guilty to the offence and was remanded in custody on September 12.

The court heard that in the early hours of August 10, Brown deliberately started the fire and then left without making any attempt to extinguish it or warn people in neighbouring properties.

CCTV footage showed Brown leaving the flat with flames clearly seen in the background.

Firefighters contacted police to say they believed the fire had been started deliberately and Brown was arrested when he handed himself in at Nuneaton Police Station.

In interview, Brown claimed someone had come into his flat and started the fire and that he had fled without reporting it because he was scared for his life.

Detective Constable Barbara Knibbs from CID at Rugby Police Station said: “There were several disabled people in the building who would not have been able to escape had the fire spread; Brown would have known this. The consequences of what may have happened are unthinkable.

