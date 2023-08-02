“This is a great outcome for us – in one evening, we were able to gather evidence, identify suspects, and make arrests which have led to a solid conviction”

A Rugby burglar who was caught on the job thanks to a Smart doorbell has been jailed.

Colin Kennerk, 59, of Cambridge Street, has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for burglary.

His was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court last week.

Colin Kennerk

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the early morning of Wednesday, May 10, Kennerk, along with an accomplice, entered a house in Cambridge Street through the front door.

The two then proceeded to grab a laptop, a wallet, a purse, a mobile phone, and a bottle of wine before exiting the premises.

The victims were woken up by the sound of their dog barking, and on discovering the missing items, rang the police.

On arrival, officers conducted a house-to-house inquiry, and obtained footage from a neighbour’s Smart doorbell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reviewing the footage, the officers saw Kennerk wearing a distinct pair of trainers travelling both in the direction of the offence location, and back carrying items.

Kennerk was arrested less than three hours later.

Stolen property belonging to the victims was found at his house.

He pleaded guilty to the offence of burglary of a dwelling in June.

Police Constable Max Warren said: “This is a great outcome for us – in one evening, we were able to gather evidence, identify suspects, and make arrests which have led to a solid conviction.

Advertisement

Advertisement