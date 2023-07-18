Jail for Rugby cocaine dealer who kept knuckledusters and swords at his home

“We will continue to work to make Rugby as hostile as possible for people who want to deal drugs and we’d like to hear from anyone who has suspicions about drug dealing in their area”

A Rugby drug dealer who kept knuckledusters and swords at his home has been jailed.

Reece Brightwell, 30, of Park Road, has been jailed for four years and one month after being arrested during a proactive policing operation targeting drug dealing.

He was arrested as part of regular plain clothed patrols carried out by Rugby Proactive CID.

Reece Brightwell.

The dealer admitted charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (July 12).

He was jailed for four years for these offences and received an additional month in prison for breach of a suspended sentence order.

Brightwell was arrested after officers spotted him dealing drugs from his car in Abbey Street, Rugby. They stopped the car a short time later in Oxford Street where they seized drugs, cash, and a phone.

A search of his home and another house in which he regularly resided in Gilbert Avenue led to the seizure of more drugs as well as two knuckledusters and two swords.

Analysis of Brightwell’s phone found evidence of drug dealing going back over several months.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Chris Batchelder from Rugby Proactive CID said: “The damage caused by the illegal drugs is far reaching. Drug dealers cynically target some of the most vulnerable members of society.

“We will continue to work to make Rugby as hostile as possible for people who want to deal drugs and we’d like to hear from anyone who has suspicions about drug dealing in their area.

“If you’re worried about a someone being exploited by drug dealers, please report it and we can help protect them.