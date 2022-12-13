William Spencer, 53, admitted to supplying heroin and was jailed for two years and eight months

A Rugby drug dealer who hid heroin in his garden has been jailed.

William Spencer, 53, was arrested in April after known drug dealers were spotted going into his house in Lower Hillmorton Road.

Plain clothed detectives, who were in the area acting on intelligence around drug dealing, stopped the users and seized their drugs.

They then force entry to Spencer’s house where they found heroin hidden in his garden and arrested him.

Spencer admitted to supplying heroin and was jailed for two years and eight months at Coventry Crown Court last week.