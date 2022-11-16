Users offered clothes and sexual favours in return for drugs

Matthew Checkley (pictured left), Kevin Earley (pictured centre) and Richard Reeve.

Rugby drug dealers supplying crack and heroin have been jailed for a combined total of more than eight years.

Matthew Checkley, Kevin Earley and Richard Reeve were all jailed at Warwick Crown Court after pleading guilty to drug offences.

Reeve and Checkley were arrested in July on King Edward Road, Rugby after officers responded to a report from CCTV of suspicious activity.

After searching Checkley officers seized crack cocaine, cash and a mobile phone. Reeve was found in possession of scales containing traces of white powder.

Advertisement

Examinations of Reeve’s and Checkley’s phones uncovered messages about the supply of drugs being exchanged with well-known local drug users.

A search of their houses uncovered lists detailing drug transactions.

Checkley’s phone contained a number of messages advertising drugs for sale in Rugby. In reply local users had offered clothes and sexual favours in return for drugs.

Reeve initially denied the offences in interview but changed his story when messages from Checkley’s phone were read out to him. He admitted to driving Checkley around so he could deal drugs and said he got a small amount of drugs in return for doing this. Reeve also admitted driving offences.

Advertisement

Reeve was bailed but later the same month he found himself back in police custody along with Earley.

They were arrested after officers stopped a car in Paddox Close, Rugby and seized a large quantity of crack cocaine and heroin.

Checkley, 38, of Hudson Road, Rugby, was jailed for 32 months in August after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Earley, 36, of Cambridge Street, Rugby, jailed for 28 months last week after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Advertisement

Reeve, 44, of Villa Crescent, Bulkington was jailed for 40 months last week after pleading guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. He was also banned from driving after pleading guilty to two counts of driving without a licence and insurance.