Jail for Rugby man caught with more than £300,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis

A Rugby man caught with more than £300,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis has been jailed.

Police raided a house in May where they believed 23-year-old Klezart Koka was staying.

They discovered 3kg of cocaine and a large amount of cannabis.

Police caught up with Koka, arresting him on June 30 after stopping him in a car in Lawford Road.

Klezart Koka.

A search of him, the car and another address uncovered yet more cocaine and cannabis.

He was charged with several offences, including possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Koka pleaded guilty and at Warwick Crown Court on Friday, August 29, where he was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

Report any concerns about drugs in your area by visiting https://orlo.uk/VU1ew or calling 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

