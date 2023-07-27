Jail for Rugby man growing £200,000 worth of cannabis in tents at his home

Delaney sentenced to three years in prison

A Rugby man has been jailed after officers discovered cannabis growing in tents at his flat.

In December 2020 officers arrested 41-year-old Joseph Delaney and when officers searched his flat – at the time in Rounds Gardens - they came across two indoor tents full of cannabis plants.

Experts later estimated the plants could have ultimately produced nearly £200,000 of cannabis.

Joseph Delaney was jailed for three years.

He was subsequently charged with cultivating cannabis.

And in Warwick Crown Court on July 18 of this year Delaney was sentenced to three years in prison.