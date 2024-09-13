Jail for Rugby man who disfigured victim's face in house party knife attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who disfigured his victim’s face in a house party knife attack, has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Gall, 23, of Lodge Road, previously entered a guilty plea to wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

At Warwick Crown Court this week, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 5, the victim – a man in his 20s – was stabbed in the face following an altercation at a house party in Trussell Way.

Max Gall.

Following a disagreement at the party, Gall followed the victim out into the street and attacked him.

When paramedics found the victim he was suffering serious injuries and had passed out. He has been left with permanent scarring.

Detective Constable Regan Austin from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This incident once again shows that no good comes from carrying a knife. A young man has been left with a permanent reminder of the attack and another will serve a long prison sentence. This all came from Gall’s decision to carry a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim lost a significant amount of blood in this attack, and it could easily have been so much worse.

“I hope this sentence offers reassurance that police will not tolerate this type of violent behaviour in Warwickshire.

“There is never an excuse for carrying a weapon on the street. We will continue to work hard to tackle serious violence and highlight the consequences of carrying a knife.”

Operation Talkative is the force’s commitment to tackle the problem of people carrying knives. If you know someone is carrying a knife you have two choices; you can ignore it and hope for the best, or you can report it and potentially save a life.