Jail for Rugby man who disfigured victim's face in house party knife attack
Max Gall, 23, of Lodge Road, previously entered a guilty plea to wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.
At Warwick Crown Court this week, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.
On May 5, the victim – a man in his 20s – was stabbed in the face following an altercation at a house party in Trussell Way.
Following a disagreement at the party, Gall followed the victim out into the street and attacked him.
When paramedics found the victim he was suffering serious injuries and had passed out. He has been left with permanent scarring.
Detective Constable Regan Austin from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This incident once again shows that no good comes from carrying a knife. A young man has been left with a permanent reminder of the attack and another will serve a long prison sentence. This all came from Gall’s decision to carry a knife.
“The victim lost a significant amount of blood in this attack, and it could easily have been so much worse.
“I hope this sentence offers reassurance that police will not tolerate this type of violent behaviour in Warwickshire.
“There is never an excuse for carrying a weapon on the street. We will continue to work hard to tackle serious violence and highlight the consequences of carrying a knife.”
Operation Talkative is the force’s commitment to tackle the problem of people carrying knives. If you know someone is carrying a knife you have two choices; you can ignore it and hope for the best, or you can report it and potentially save a life.