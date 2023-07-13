Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Jail for Rugby man who threw shopkeeper at a fridge and repeatedly stole from his business

Anthony Rea, 31, stole items from a small shop in Hillmorton during a string of incidents
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 13th Jul 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

A Rugby man who threw a shopkeeper at a fridge and repeatedly shoplifted vape pens and fizzy pop has been jailed.

Anthony Rea, 31, stole the items from a small shop in Hillmorton during a string of incidents.

During an incident on March 1, Rea pushed the shopkeeper behind the counter while stealing a vape pen and, when the shopkeeper attempted to stop him from leaving, Rea threw him at a fridge.

Most Popular
Anthony Rea, 31, stole the items from a small shop in Hillmorton during a string of incidentsAnthony Rea, 31, stole the items from a small shop in Hillmorton during a string of incidents
Anthony Rea, 31, stole the items from a small shop in Hillmorton during a string of incidents

And when Rea, of Sewall Place, was interviewed by officers he claimed that he often tried to pay for goods but the shopkeeper would not let him.

Rea was subsequently charged with nine counts of shoplifting and one count of assault.

On July 7 magistrates sentenced him to 9.5 months in prison – six weeks for shoplifting and assault and 32 weeks for reoffending while on licence.

T/Sergeant Summers said: “Rea is a prolific shoplifter and the slightly bizarre excuse that he was supposedly not being allowed to pay for goods did not impress us or the courts.

“He believed he was entitled to take fizzy drinks and vapes at will, and appeared quite happy to assault a shopkeeper when his entitlement was questioned.

“There is a belief among some that police will not attend or investigate reports of shoplifting if goods are below a certain value.

“I hope this case goes some way to address that misconception.”

Got a story for the Rugby Advertiser? Email [email protected]