Jail for Rugby man who went on racist tirade when a shop worker refused to sell him alcohol

Mark Senter.

A Rugby man who became racially abusive to a shop worker who denied him alcohol has been jailed.

Mark Senter, 48, was arrested on September 26 after officers were called to a report of an altercation at a shop in Clifton Road.

Senter had been previously banned from the shop - but returned and then become racially abusive towards a member of staff when he was refused alcohol.

He continued to be racially abusive while in custody as well as being verbally abusive towards police officers.

Senter appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on September 27, where he was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to racial harassment and using abusive words to cause harassment.

Senter, of Technology Drive, was also found to have breached the terms of a suspended prison sentence handed out a Coventry Magistrates’ Court last week after he admitted to public order and malicious communications offences.

PC Smith, Warwickshire Police said: “This sentence serves as a message to anyone who thinks it is acceptable to be racially abusive that we will take action to bring you to justice.”