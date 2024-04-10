Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby man who admitted he was a danger to the public has been jailed for one year after breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Marcus Hicks, 23, was sentenced last week at Warwick Crown Court.

Hicks became a registered sex offender after being convicted of making indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornographic images involving animals. He was also made subject to a SHPO.

Hicks was found to have breached these conditions by:

Having communication with someone online to obtain indecent photographs of children.

Failing to notify the police about a bank card he possessed.

When officers from the Warwickshire Police Offender Management Unit paid an unannounced visit to Hicks in February 2023, they found bank cards he had not declared to police.

A check of his devices found 12 indecent images of children and one indecent video of a child.

Officers also found evidence that he had used an encrypted messaging service to request indecent images of children.

In interview Hicks admitted he was a danger to the public and needed help.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Kim Stafford, from the Warwickshire Police Offender Management Unit, said: “Sex offenders are rightly expected to provide us with information about the bank cards they are using and making their digital devices available for examination by police upon request.

“Where we suspect someone has breached their SHPO we will investigate thoroughly, and we’re pleased the courts have sent him to prison.”