Jail for Rugby woman who attacked two fast food restaurant staff and four police officers

A Rugby woman who attacked two fast-food restaurant workers and four police officers has been jailed for 32 weeks.

Joanna Davies, 32, from Bilton Road, was sentenced to two charges of common assault, one charge of criminal damage, and an additional four charges of common assault against a police officer.

At Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday, she was also ordered to pay compensation of £200.

At around 8.30pm on March 21, officers were called to a fast-food restaurant at Junction 1 Retail Park in Rugby, where two members of staff had been assaulted.

One of the staff, who had been on her break, had been approached by Davies, who called her ‘beautiful’ and attempted to hug her.

Davies stole the staff member’s hat, and when the employee asked to be left alone, proceeded to shove her up against the wall.

The group which included Davies were soon after asked to leave the establishment for causing issues.

Davies became aggressive and abusive towards another employee who was trying to send them on their way and punched him in the face.

She was removed by one of her friends.

Officers found Davies in a second fast-food restaurant over the road, where she immediately became hostile towards them on their arrival.

She resisted arrest, repeatedly screaming ‘warrant’ and threatening to spit at officers if they didn’t gag her.

Davies attempted to grab and claw one officer, and the other officer steps in to assist. The second officer is punched, scratched, and kicked; and Davies also spat in his face as she was being taken down to the floor.

The two officers called for backup, and a second crew of two arrived to assist.

While restraining Davies, one of the newly arrived officers was bitten on the arm, although Davies’ teeth did not penetrate the officer’s coat. She was removed from the premises in a spit hood and placed into a van.

On the way to custody, Davies repeatedly hit her head against the roof of the van cage, damaging the Perspex lining around the light.

This caused a diversion to the hospital where, while in the waiting room for A&E, Davies squared up to officers and kicked the fourth officer in the thigh.

Sgt Shelley Morris of the East Warwickshire Patrol Investigations Unit said: “Davies randomly decided to grab a young restaurant worker and pin her against a window, before punching another employee in the face.

“As if that wasn’t already too much, she then goes on to assault four police officers and break the roof of our van with her head.

“No officer – no person at all, in fact – should have to put up with the mindless violence that Davies enacted on 21 March.