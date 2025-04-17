Jail for teenage Nuneaton rapist who lied to cover his sickening crimes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nuneaton man who denied raping two women has been jailed for 13 years.

When police interviewed 18-year-old Joshua Fletcher, of Milby Drive, he denied any wrongdoing.

But thanks to the bravery of the women, Fletcher’s lies didn’t stop him from being charged with one count of sexual assault and five counts of rape.

After an eight-day trial at Warwick Crown Court in February, the jury unanimously found Fletcher guilty.

Joshua Fletcher has been jailed for 13 years. (Photo: Warwickshire Police)

And on Tuesday, 15 April, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison with five years after that to be a licence period with conditions.

He will also remain a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

Detective Constable Dolman said: “We’re incredibly happy that Fletcher has been held to account.

“In interview he told lie after lie to try to save himself. But thanks to the bravery of the two women, we were able to build a case strong enough that the jury saw straight through him.

“I hope this sends out a message to others who have been subjected to sexual abuse: we will listen, we will support and we will help.

“I’d like to take this chance to publicly thank Safeline, an independent charity who worked with us to provide support to one of the survivors throughout.”