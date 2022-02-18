Jailed: Burglar led police on 150mph chase after stealing BMW from Rugby

A burglar who led police on a chase hitting speeds of over 150mph after stealing a BMW from Rugby has been jailed.

The dangerous driver also drove at 80mph in residential streets in icy conditions.

Ayden Cooper, of Lakes Road, Birmingham, who pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and dangerous driving.

The 21-year-old was also convicted of affray, failing to appear at court and breach of a court order in connection with incidents on other force areas.

Cooper was sentenced at Warwick Crown on Monday (February 14) to three years and four months in prison.

In the early hours of November 29, a BMW was stolen from Cawston. A short time later the vehicle was spotted by officers on the M6 and when it failed to stop a pursuit began.

The BMW hit speeds of 150 miles per hour on the motorway and 80 miles per hour on residential streets in icy conditions.

The car was eventually brought to a halt in Reservoir Road, Erdington, Birmingham where Cooper was arrested.

Detective Constable Tom Quinlan from Rugby Proactive CID said: “Cooper’s actions put the safety of other road users at risk and he can count himself very lucky nobody was seriously injured or worse.