Jailed: Burglar who woke up homeowner after smashing through his glass door in south Warwickshire

He was caught less than an hour later

A burglar who woke up the homeowner after smashing through their glass door in the middle of the night has been jailed.

Matthew Boreland used half a breeze block to break a glass sliding door at a house in Henley-in-Arden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The occupant, who woke up by the noise, came downstairs to find that the keys for his Audi had been taken from his kitchen table.

Matthew Boreland

Boreland was caught less than an hour later by West Mercia Police traffic officers walking away from a car park in Hudsons View, Birmingham, which contained the stolen car.

His clothing matched CCTV for outside the victim’s house.

With the assistance of a police dog, the keys were discovered in a bush less than two metres away from where Matthew was arrested.

Boreland was also found to be in possession of a glasses case, a mallet, and a trowel (which were linked with the victim’s address), as well as a pair of black gloves and a balaclava.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boreland, of Hillmeads Road, Birmingham, was found guilty and sentenced to three and a half years in prison for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

The sentence was delivered at Coventry Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday June 14).

Detective Constable Howell said “The time between committing the act of burglary and police catching the individual – only an hour’s difference in total – is an excellent result for both our forces.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who supported police enquiries during the investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement