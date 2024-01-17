Jailed: Dangerous driver from Leamington who nearly hit pedestrian and sped through red light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dangerous driver from Leamington who nearly hit a pedestrian and sped through a red light has been jailed.

Police received numerous reports that a car driven by Johnny Bradley was speeding erratically in Leamington, colliding with various objects in the early hours of September 10, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said the car went through a red light at speed and at one point narrowly missed colliding with a pedestrian when Bradley lost control of the vehicle.

Johnny Bradley - and the car he was driving after it had collided with various objects.

When officers located the car in St Helen’s Road, they found it had lost its front bumper, nearside tyre and nearside lights. They saw sparks coming from the car as they approached it.

After stopping the vehicle Bradley got out and officers reported he smelt of alcohol, his eyes were glazed over and he was unsteady on his feet. They arrested him on suspicion of drink driving. Once in custody he refused to provide a specimen.

Bradley had sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. While there with officers he was warned numerous times for swearing loudly in the waiting area. Despite these warning he continued and he was arrested for committing a public order offence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At Warwick Crown Court on Monday (January 15) Bradley, 36, of Cumberland Crescent, Leamington, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and was disqualified from driving for 30 months, after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and using abusive words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.