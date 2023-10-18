Jailed: Disqualified driver who crashed into tree near Warwick during police chase

He has been jailed for 16 months

A disqualified driver who failed to stop for police and ended up crashing into a tree near Warwick has been jailed for 16 months.

Officers spotted a red Transit van being driven with a flat tyre on the A46 near Wootton Wawen around 1pm on August 25.

They tried to stop the van but the driver – Remus Bahica – continued.

Remus Bahica

A pursuit began and shortly afterwards a stinger was used to stop the van, which ended up colliding with a tree, with Bahica being arrested by officers.

The 32-year-old, who was already banned from driving and had no insurance, was subsequently charged with: Driving a motor vehicle dangerously; Using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance; Failing to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable/traffic warden; Driving while disqualified.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday October 10, Bahica, of Ransom Road, Coventry, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and banned from driving for 44 months.

He was also made to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

PC Lauren Bradley said: “Bahica apologised for his actions, however this does not take away from the fact that he knowingly put all other road users at risk.

"Bahica hit a tree while trying to escape police so I hope he’ll take time to reflect while behind bars on how much worse the consequences of his actions could have been.