Jailed: Drink driver who killed one man and injured three others after driving wrong way on M6 near Rugby

A drink driver who killed one man and injured three other people after driving the wrong way along the M6 near Rugby has been jailed.

Forty-one-year-old Christian Taylor was sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail at Leicester Crown Court today (Wednesday February 15).

Shortly after 4.30am on 14 October last year, Taylor’s black BMW 5 Series collided with a blue Nissan Juke on the southbound carriageway, close to junction 1.

The four occupants of the Juke were taken to hospital.

Sadly, on Sunday October 16 one of them – 35-year-old David Draghita from Sutton Coldfield – died as a result of his injuries. Two of the other occupants have since been discharged from hospital but a third – a woman in her 50s – is continuing to receive treatment.

During the investigation, officers established that Taylor – from Preston-on-Stour in Warwickshire – had been under the influence of alcohol at the time the collision.

On December 13 last year he pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 12 years and must sit an extended retest.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle said: “First and foremost, my condolences go out to David’s family. I know that no custodial sentence will bring him back.