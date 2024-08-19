Jailed: Driver who injured two police officers and nearly hit mum and child during police chase in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘selfish’ driver who injured two police officers as he tried to escape during a pursuit in Rugby has been jailed.

Daniel Green, 39, of no fixed abode, appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday August 13 where he was handed a 700-day prison sentence.

Last month he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of dangerous driving and one count of driving while disqualified.

Green was wanted for failing to appear at court when officers were alerted to him driving towards Rugby.

When he realised he was being followed by an unmarked police car he fled hitting speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour area.

He sped down a single-track lane and at one point narrowly missed colliding with a mother and child.

He eventually lost control of the car and crashed into a tree in Alwyn Road, Rugby.

He continued to try and escape by ramming into an unmarked police car injuring two officers.

He was eventually arrested following a short foot chase.

The injured officers were taken to hospital suffering from whiplash.

Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “The deliberate and selfish actions of Green put police officers and members of the public at significant risk. Fortunately, the officers involved in the pursuit weren’t badly injured but it could have been much worse.

“As police officers know protecting the public from mindless criminals like Green comes with risk. That doesn’t mean we should accept it, and we will also look to use the full force of the law against those who threaten the safety of officers.”

“Green quite clearly has complete disregard for the safety of others and belongs behind bars.”