Jailed: Drug offender who span his car out of control and tried to run from police near Warwick

By Staff Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2025, 11:02 BST

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for drugs offences near Warwick.

In the early hours of February 20, officers witnessed a car spin out of control on the Longbridge Roundabout.

Warwickshire Police said that when the officers went to check on the driver, he had left the vehicle and run into nearby fields.

Officers found class A and class B drugs inside the car.

A 22-year-old man has been sentenced for drugs offences near Warwick last month. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

After a search for the driver, 22-year-old Fatmir Pergjoka was found and later charged.

He pleaded guilty and on Thursday March 20 was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B drug.

