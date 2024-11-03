Jailed: Kenilworth drug dealer who was spotted by police behaving suspiciously in his car in Warwick
In August this year, James Rigby, age 20, was spotted by detectives behaving suspiciously as he drove around the Warwick area in his Vauxhall Corsa.
On stopping and searching, detectives discovered cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy and cannabis – together with £1,310 in cash.
He was arrested and when officers searched two homes linked to him, they discovered more drugs and £19,125 in cash.
Rigby pleaded guilty to possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply and on Thursday October 31, at Warwick Crown Court he was sentenced to four years in prison as well as having to surrender all of the cash.
DC Christopher Pitt said: “We’re pleased that another individual who was willing to risk the lives of people around him because he thought he could make some quick cash has been jailed."