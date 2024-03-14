Jailed: Leamington brothers who 'rained down punches' on man's head, leaving him with bruising to his brain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Leamington brothers who 'rained down punches' on a man's head, leaving him with bruising to his brain, have been jailed.

As the victim attempted to get back to his feet the brothers kept pushing him back to the floor before resuming the attack by stamping on his chest and kicking him in the head. As well as the brain injury, he also suffered a fractured cheek.

Yesterday (Wednesday March 13), Callum McGregor, 27, of Mason Avenue, Leamington was jailed for four years and eight months after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault of an emergency worker, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

Callum McGregor (left) and Sean McGregor

Sean McGregor, 31, also of Mason Avenue, Leamington was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

The court deemed it necessary to give them extended sentences due to the level of violence shown in the attack.

On August 8 2021, the victim – a man in his 60s from Atherstone – went to the McGregors' flat to pay off a £20 debt his son owed the pair.

After handing over the money the McGregors pounced on the victim, beating him to the floor before continuing to rain down punches on his head. CCTV footage showed 26 punches being thrown with the victim showing no signs of aggression or attempting to defend himself.

Officers attended and the victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The brothers fled the scene but were soon picked up by CCTV operators in Leamington town centre where they were arrested.

During the arrest Callum assaulted a police officer. Sean was found in possession of a knife.

Callum McGregor also admitted drug offences after being caught with crack cocaine and heroin when officers stopped him in Buckley Road, Leamington on September 22, 2021.

Detective Constable Magnus McCauley from Warwickshire Police CID said: “No length of sentence will change the fact that the victim was subjected to an unprovoked vicious and sustained attack. He continues to recover from his injuries, but he will live with the mental scars for the rest of his life, the impact of which cannot be measured.