Jailed: Leamington drug dealer who hid Class A drugs in his underwear when stopped by police

He had travelled from Birmingham to sell drugs in Leamington

A drug dealer in Leamington who hid Class A drugs in his underwear has been jailed.

Harvey William Griffiths, 20, of Britford Close, Birmingham, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday (November 7) to for four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. He was also jailed for failing to appear at court in June.

It comes after officers stopped Griffiths when they spotted a suspected drug deal in Culworth Close in Leamington on May 3 this year.

Drug dealer Harvey Griffiths tried to hide the drugs in his underwear.

Following the stop, officers seized cash but no drugs were found so they took him back to custody for a more thorough search where they found cocaine and heroin hidden in his underwear.

They also seized a mobile phone that was constantly receiving calls and messages.

Two bus tickets were seized showing that Griffiths had travelled from Birmingham to Leamington that day and the day before.

In interview Griffiths denied he had been selling the drugs but was taking them to a friend who lived in Leamington.

Detective Constable G Dubad from Leamington Serious Organised Crime Team said: “We’re pleased to have jailed another drug dealer intent on causing misery in our community.

“We are committed to being proactive in tackling drug dealing and most days you will find us conducting plain clothed patrols targeting their supply.

“We will continue to act on information provided by the public to bring these offenders to justice.