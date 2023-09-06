Register
Jailed: Leamington man who claimed £8,000 worth of drugs seized from him were for personal use

Police found 11 phones and £2,000 in cash when they searched his home
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:52 BST
A man who claimed the £8,000 worth of drugs seized from him were for personal use has been jailed.

Jensen Bourne was arrested after officers on patrols in Leamington town centre spotted a group acting suspiciously in a car park in Russell Street in the early hours of Sunday July 24, 2022.

The officers searched Bourne and seized drugs, two phones and £100 in cash.

Jensen Bourne and some of the drugs seized from himJensen Bourne and some of the drugs seized from him
A search of his home in Hastang Fields led to the seizure of more drugs, more than £2,000 in cash and 11 more phones.

The total value of drugs seized had an estimated street value of almost £8000.

In a prepared statement ahead of his police interview Bourne claimed the drugs were for his personal use and that the cash had been paid by members of his family after he did painting jobs for them.

He also claimed that he has two phones: one for personal use and one for work. The other 11 were old phones.

Bourne, 23, was jailed at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (September 4) for two years and seven months, having previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine.

Detective Constable Alfie Mottram from Warwickshire Police Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “Bourne must have thought we were born yesterday by claiming that all these drugs were for his personal use. We quickly saw through his lies.

“His conviction is part our ongoing work to take down drug networks in the county and we will carry on doing this.”

“We’re focussed on those thought to be involved in a trade that brings with it nothing but misery. Bourne will now spend more than two-and-a-half years behind bars. It sends a clear warning to others intent on supplying drugs – we are looking for you and we will take action.”