Jailed: Leamington voyeur who put spy cameras in radio, claiming his ‘predatory acts’ were ‘just a cheap thrill’
Simon Garnett, aged 52, of St Fremund Way, secretly recorded friends who stayed over at his house.
A police investigation was triggered in February 2022 when a guest at Garnett’s house noticed two LED lights in a clock radio while he was showering.
The guest ascertained that the device had a pinhole spy camera installed and fled the house with it.
On the way out, Garnett accosted him and said: “It was just a cheap thrill, it’s just a bit of voyeurism.”
Garnett later tried to persuade the victim to return to his home so they could ‘destroy the memory card together’.
Later that evening, the victim watched the footage and saw themselves – and several other victims showering on different occasions.
The victim promptly contacted the police and detectives began investigating. Three other victims were identified and contacted.
Garnett answered ‘no comment’ to almost all questions in his police interview – but he was ultimately charged with eight counts of voyeurism.
And at Warwick Crown Court on Monday September 30, Garnett was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Detective Constable Claire Scott said: “Garnett tried to play his predatory behaviour down by branding it a ‘cheap thrill’.
“This was an appalling string of offences that saw Garnett abuse the trust of friends – and I am glad the courts have imposed a custodial sentence.
“I would like to thank the four victims, whose help has ensured that Garnett is held accountable for his actions.”