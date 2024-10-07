Jailed: Leamington voyeur who put spy cameras in radio, claiming his ‘predatory acts’ were ‘just a cheap thrill’

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leamington man who recorded victims with a hidden camera and described his behaviour as a ‘cheap thrill’ has been jailed.

Simon Garnett, aged 52, of St Fremund Way, secretly recorded friends who stayed over at his house.

A police investigation was triggered in February 2022 when a guest at Garnett’s house noticed two LED lights in a clock radio while he was showering.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The guest ascertained that the device had a pinhole spy camera installed and fled the house with it.

Simon Garnett. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.Simon Garnett. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.
Simon Garnett. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

On the way out, Garnett accosted him and said: “It was just a cheap thrill, it’s just a bit of voyeurism.”

Garnett later tried to persuade the victim to return to his home so they could ‘destroy the memory card together’.

Later that evening, the victim watched the footage and saw themselves – and several other victims showering on different occasions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim promptly contacted the police and detectives began investigating. Three other victims were identified and contacted.

Garnett answered ‘no comment’ to almost all questions in his police interview – but he was ultimately charged with eight counts of voyeurism.

And at Warwick Crown Court on Monday September 30, Garnett was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Detective Constable Claire Scott said: “Garnett tried to play his predatory behaviour down by branding it a ‘cheap thrill’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This was an appalling string of offences that saw Garnett abuse the trust of friends – and I am glad the courts have imposed a custodial sentence.

“I would like to thank the four victims, whose help has ensured that Garnett is held accountable for his actions.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice