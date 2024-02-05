Jailed: Man caught trying to throw cocaine in bin when ambushed by police in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after admitting drug possession with intent to supply.

Abdi Sharif, of Lythalls Lane in Coventry, was seen talking to a known drugs user in a Leamington park on the afternoon of December 5 before going into a nearby house on Tachbrook Road.

When he came out the house, he was arrested by officers and threw what was believed to be cocaine towards a bin.

They then conducted a search of the house and found more suspected class A dugs, mobile phones and other drugs paraphernalia.

Sharif gave a no comment interview but was later charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday (January 31), the 28-year-old was sentenced for 44 months in jail.

Detective Constable Bennett of Warwickshire Police said: “The misery drugs can cause is well known not just to those who take them but to those in the local community as well.

"We will proactively target people we believe to be involved in drugs and use the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.