Jailed: Man who randomly stabbed two people and punched others during violent rampage in Bedworth

A man has been jailed after going on a violent rampage in Bedworth, stabbing two people with scissors and punching others at random.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Maclean was disarmed by the second stab victim but continued walking into the town centre where he attacked further members of the public at random, swinging punches and knocking many of them to the ground, at around 8am on Saturday April 23, 2022

He assaulted a total of 10 people within 30 minutes before police located him on Leicester Road where he was tasered and arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maclean, aged 35, of Nuneaton, was sectioned following the offence and spent the next 30 months receiving treatment in a mental health facility.

Callum Maclean (image: Warwickshire Police)

Last week, he was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

Following the outcome, investigating officer PC Claire Jones said: “Maclean randomly assaulted ten innocent people as they were going about their daily business and caused significant community concern in the local area. It is just fortunate no one was more seriously injured.

“I’d like to thank the numerous members of the public who called the incident in at the time, enabling us to quickly locate and arrest him, and bring the incident to a safe and swift conclusion.”