Jailed: Man who randomly stabbed two people and punched others during violent rampage in Bedworth
Callum Maclean was disarmed by the second stab victim but continued walking into the town centre where he attacked further members of the public at random, swinging punches and knocking many of them to the ground, at around 8am on Saturday April 23, 2022
He assaulted a total of 10 people within 30 minutes before police located him on Leicester Road where he was tasered and arrested.
Maclean, aged 35, of Nuneaton, was sectioned following the offence and spent the next 30 months receiving treatment in a mental health facility.
Last week, he was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.
Following the outcome, investigating officer PC Claire Jones said: “Maclean randomly assaulted ten innocent people as they were going about their daily business and caused significant community concern in the local area. It is just fortunate no one was more seriously injured.
“I’d like to thank the numerous members of the public who called the incident in at the time, enabling us to quickly locate and arrest him, and bring the incident to a safe and swift conclusion.”