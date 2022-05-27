Jailed: Man who set fire to house near Leamington with someone inside and then brandished a baton at police

Corey Patterson, 25, of Burwell Grove, Bishops Tachbrook, started the fire in the bedroom at his house following an argument with a woman. He then left the house.

By the time the fire was discovered it had spread and the fire brigade were called.

After firefighters confirmed the fire had been started deliberately police started looking for Paterson and found him hiding in a nearby garden.

Corey Patterson

When police went to arrest Patterson he brandished a baton at them.

He pleaded guilty to arson and possessing an offensive weapon at Warwick Crown Court. On Wednesday (May 25) he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Chris Finch said: “Corey Patterson’s reckless behaviour endangered the lives of the other person in the property, neighbours and firefighters.

"He deliberately started this fire and was then aggressive to officers as they attempted to detain him.