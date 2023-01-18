Jailed: Man who shouted abuse at police officer and passers-by outside McDonald's in Rugby

He shouted racial abuse at the police officer – having spat on the same officer on a previous occasion

A man who shouted abuse at a police officer and the public outside McDonald's in Rugby has been jailed.

Mihai Calistrat, 35, of no fixed abode, was already subject to a suspended sentence for previously spitting on the same police officer.

And on Wednesday, January 4, Calistrat began to cause issues outside the McDonald’s on Rugby’s Evereux Way.

Mihai Calistrat

After shouting abuse at officers and the public, Calistrat was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Calistrat made violent attempts to resist arrest and continued to shout racial abuse at an officer.

His abuse continued on the way to custody, prompting his being re-arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated offence.

Calistrat was jailed for more than three months.

Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said that no one deserves to be abused and threatened while they are doing their job

“I welcome this sentence, both residents and police officers deserve to be able to go about their business without having abuse shouted at them," she added.

“This was an appalling way to treat an officer who has served the people of Rugby for many years.

“Not only has the PC in question repeatedly put themselves in direct physical danger to protect colleagues and the public, they have also rendered emergency first aid countless times, saving lives.

