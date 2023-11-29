Jailed: Man who threatened estranged wife with knuckle duster in Rugby car park after weeks of harassment

A plain clothed detective who happened to be in the car park at the time witnessed the incident

A man who threatened his estranged wife with a knuckle duster following weeks of harassment has been jailed for almost two years.

Stuart Johnson, aged 45, had been harassing her for weeks and when he met her in The Retreat Car Park in Newbold Road, Rugby, on April 24 this year and threatened her with the weapon.

A plain clothed detective who happened to be in the car park at the time witnessed the incident and after requesting back up, Johnson was arrested.

Johnson, who used to live in Rugby but now lives in Wellingborough, pleaded guilty to harassment and two counts of threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was jailed for 94 weeks at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (November 27).

Detective Constable Charna Adnitt, from the Warwickshire Police Domestic Abuse Team, said: “Johnson is a dangerous and abusive man, who had been causing fear to his estranged wife for some time before intimidating her with a knuckle duster.

“Fortunately, one of our officers happened to be in the area at the time and was able to intervene.

"This ultimately led to Johnson facing justice and he will now spend time behind bars.”

"Warwickshire Police will always protect the identity of victims. In the case the victim has given us permission to report on the nature of the offending and the relationship between her and Johnson.