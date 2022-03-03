Jailed: Nuneaton man who sold drugs from bathroom window

Justin Bennett

A drug dealer who sold drugs from the bathroom window of his flat has been jailed for two years and three months.

Justin Bennett, 45, from Meadow Court, Nuneaton, had been suspected of selling drugs after plain clothed detectives spotted a drug deal while they were on patrol on July 6 last year.

During a search of his home address, officers discovered crack cocaine and heroin and a phone seized from Bennett revealed messages relating to the supply of drugs.

He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

DC Sian Cook from Nuneaton CID said: “It’s not every day we make an arrest after we spot someone spending a penny – or in this case a few pennies - in someone’s bathroom, but in this case we made an exception.

“This conviction is a great example of proactive policing targeting the supply of drugs in Nuneaton.