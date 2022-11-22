He was charged with 16 counts of theft from a shop was sentenced to nine weeks in jail

Charlie Fletcher

A prolific and persistent thief who targeted Leamington shops has been jailed.

Charlie Fletcher, of no fixed abode, was arrested by officers yesterday (Monday) and charged with 16 counts of theft from a shop.

He was remanded and appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday) where he pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to nine weeks in jail.

It follows a number of thefts at shops in Leamington in recent months.

PC Ghouled Dubad said: "Fletcher is a prolific and persistent thief who has targeted businesses on The Parade for the past couple of months.