Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Jailed: Prolific thief who targeted shops in Leamington’s Parade

He was charged with 16 counts of theft from a shop was sentenced to nine weeks in jail

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 4:46pm
Charlie Fletcher
Charlie Fletcher

A prolific and persistent thief who targeted Leamington shops has been jailed.

Charlie Fletcher, of no fixed abode, was arrested by officers yesterday (Monday) and charged with 16 counts of theft from a shop.

He was remanded and appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday) where he pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to nine weeks in jail.

Most Popular

It follows a number of thefts at shops in Leamington in recent months.

Advertisement

PC Ghouled Dubad said: "Fletcher is a prolific and persistent thief who has targeted businesses on The Parade for the past couple of months.

"Thankfully we were able to take action as his thefts have impacted a number of staff and I'm glad he has been jailed."