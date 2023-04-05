Jailed: Rugby drug dealer who sold drugs to pay for gym visits and wear designer clothes

He has been jailed for two years

A Rugby drug dealer who proclaimed to have ‘the most sickest flake’ before admitting that his motivation for selling drugs was so he could go to the gym and wear designer clothes has been jailed for two years.

Detectives caught Ashley Burroughs, 28, of Bilton Road, three times as he carried out drugs deals in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first incident occurred at a hotel near the town centre on June 14, 2021.

Rugby drug dealer Ashley Burroughs admitted that his motivation for selling drugs was so he could go to the gym and wear designer clothes. He has been jailed for two years.

Detectives on plain-clothes patrol saw a known drug user enter the hotel and leave a short time after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They believed the person had gone in to buy drugs and so they elected to stay in the area to see who else was coming and going.

A short time later, detectives spotted Burroughs leaving the hotel and promptly detained him for a search.

He was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, cash, scales and a mobile phone containing an array of drug-related text messages, including, “You about with a bag?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was promptly arrested and, in interview, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

Burroughs was caught for the second time on August 23 when he was detained and searched in the town centre.

He was found to have wraps of crack cocaine divided into individual deals, cash and two mobile phones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the phones contained text messages proclaiming: “Started my flake line up again,” adding, “got the most sickest flake.”

Burroughs was arrested and, once again, answered ‘no comment’ when he was interviewed.

Then on Thursday, February 2 of this year, Burroughs was once again caught.

In this instance, detectives watched as he left a house on Bilton Road and engaged with a known drugs user in an alleyway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When detectives approached Burroughs, he attempted to run away but was quickly detained.

Cash and a mobile phone were seized from him.

A small bag of cocaine was found on a shed roof very close to where he was detained – with detectives believing Burroughs had thrown the bag in an attempt to not be caught with any drugs.

Burroughs was arrested and detectives searched his room in the house he was staying in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the room detectives found more cash, drugs, deal bags, a debit card in someone else’s name – together with a kitchen knife and a baseball bat.

Though Burroughs had declined to comment in earlier police interviews, when he was caught for the third time he began to co-operate.

When asked why he had continued to deal drugs, Burroughs explained that he owes money to others from the two previous occasions in which he was arrested.

Burroughs declined to comment when detectives asked him how long he had been dealing drugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked if he had been forced into dealing drugs, Burroughs commented, ‘you either do it or bad things happen.’

When asked to further explain, Burroughs added: ‘I don’t want to be a rat.’

Burroughs also explained that, though he had been labouring and working for a window company, the wages were low and he supplemented his income with drug dealing.

He told detectives that he likes to dress well, go to the gym and eat healthily - and his income from work alone did not cover that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Days later, Burroughs was charged with two counts of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He pleaded guilty and at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday, March 29, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Detective Constable Thomas Quinlan of Rugby CID said: “Burroughs wanted to go to the gym and wear designer clothes – and he was happy to sell deadly substances to vulnerable people so he could do that.

“When he was caught the first time he landed himself into debt with quite dangerous people, and this activity became a little more serious for him than getting some extra cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For those wondering if getting involved with violent gangs and dealing toxic drugs to vulnerable people for a bit of extra cash is worth it, I’d hope this provides an answer.