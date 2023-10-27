Jailed: Rugby drug gang who tried to evade police by fleeing across rooftops

They were running a £2.8million cannbis factory from an old bank building in the town centre

A Rugby drug gang who tried to evade police by fleeing across rooftops has been jailed.

The gang received sentences ranging from 25 to 33 months after a cannabis factory was located in a former bank in the town earlier this year.

The men were charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis following the discovery in the building on North Street on March 8.

In total, four floors in the building had been transformed for the cultivation of cannabis, with a sophisticated set-up of more than 1,100 plants at various stages of maturity, and bypassed electrics. The plants had an estimated street value of £2.8million.

Officers raided the building following reports of the smell of cannabis coming from it.

As they forced entry five of the offenders managed to escape through a hatch in the attic space that took them out to the roof.

CCTV operators contacted the officers to say they could see the men running across the roofs of adjacent buildings.

More officers were called in to help with the chase that led to five more of the offenders being detained.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “This was a significant operation with four floors adapted for the sole purpose of producing cannabis on an industrial scale.

“We found this cannabis factory thanks to information provided by members of the community. If you suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood, please report you concerns to police so we can take action and those involved can be brought to justice.”

List of people convicted:

Ismail Deda, 30, of no fixed abode - jailed for 32 months

Aleks Frroku, 22, of no fixed abide - jailed for 31 months

Benard Leshi, 23, of Newton St Cyres, Devon - jailed for 33 months

Arlind Nezaj, 20, of no fixed abode - jailed for 33 months

Arsen Sejdia, 31, of Peyto Close, Coventry - jailed for 25 months

Esmir Selmani, 28, of no fixed abode - jailed for 32 months

Serian Vata, 26, of no fixed abode - jailed for 26 months