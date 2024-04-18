Jailed: Rugby robbers who left a trail of evidence - including cut outs from their homemade balaclavas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Rugby robbers were caught after leaving a trail of evidence - which included the cut-outs from their homemade balaclavas.

Following the terrifying robbery, an off-duty police officer chased the pair back to a house in Ashlawn Road where Bale and Evans barricaded themselves in the downstairs toilet.

Daniel Bale and Karl Evans targeted a petrol station in Hillmorton Road, Rugby. CCTV showed Bale going into the shop and aggressively waving his arms at a member of staff who retreated into the back office for safety.

Daniel Bale (top left) and Karl Evans wityh their homemade balaclavas

He then grabbed around £300 from the till and £70 worth of cigarettes. Evans was seen on CCTV outside the shop acting as a lookout.

After they were chased by the off-duty officer, officers attended to arrest them and found the stolen items in the washing machine.

The pair wore homemade balaclavas during the robbery and officers found the bits of material cut out to make eyeholes in a pair of hats and the scissors they used.

Daniel Bale, 37, of Station Road, Maidstone, Kent, and Karl Evans, 34, of Ashlawn Road, Rugby had previously pleaded guilty to robbery which happened on the morning of May 8, 2022.

At Warwick Crown Court last week, Bale was handed a three-year-and-five-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbery and failing to surrender to police at the appointed time.

Evans was jailed last year for his role in the robbery. He received a prison sentence of 20 months after pleading guilty to robbery and failing to surrender to police at the appointed time.