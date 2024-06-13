Jailed: Shoplifter who stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from shops in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Lisa Donnelly targeted shops in Leamington, Kenilworth, Warwick, and Stratford stealing items such as fragrances, cosmetics, and clothes.
Warwickshire Police said the offences took place between January and June.
Donnelly, 35, of Barras Lane, Coventry, has now been jailed for 44 weeks after pleading guilty to 14 counts of theft.
She was arrested on June 4 after she set off security alarms when stealing from a shop in the Parade in Leamington.
A member of staff circulated a description of Donnelly, and officers located her nearby.
PC Ian Wainwright said: “This is a great result showing joined up work between retailers and police. Donnelly has been causing misery to shop workers and business owners across the south of the county.
“We will continue to work with local businesses to stamp out this type of offending.”