Jailed: Shoplifter who stole thousands of pounds worth of goods from shops in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shoplifter who stole almost £4,000 worth of items during a six-month crime spree across south Warwickshire has been jailed.

Lisa Donnelly targeted shops in Leamington, Kenilworth, Warwick, and Stratford stealing items such as fragrances, cosmetics, and clothes.

Warwickshire Police said the offences took place between January and June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donnelly, 35, of Barras Lane, Coventry, has now been jailed for 44 weeks after pleading guilty to 14 counts of theft.

Lisa Donnelly. Photo by Warwickshire Police

She was arrested on June 4 after she set off security alarms when stealing from a shop in the Parade in Leamington.

A member of staff circulated a description of Donnelly, and officers located her nearby.

PC Ian Wainwright said: “This is a great result showing joined up work between retailers and police. Donnelly has been causing misery to shop workers and business owners across the south of the county.