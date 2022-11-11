Jailed: Thief who told worker 'I’ll smash your face in' after being caught shoplifting in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
He stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol and food
A thief who was caught shoplifting in Warwick, Kenilworth and Leamington has been jailed.
Tommy Johnstone, of Coventry, was arrested on October 20 after he was abusive to a shop manager who asked him to leave a store in Emscote Road, Leamington.
Enquiries by officers linked him to seven other thefts of hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol and food in the area between September 18 and October 20.
During an incident at a shop on October 13 he threatened a member of staff who confronted him, saying “I’ll smash your face in”.
At the time of the crimes, Johnstone was serving a suspended sentence for a series of other shoplifting offences.
The 35-year-old has now been jailed for 39 weeks.