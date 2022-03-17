Jailed: Two men who tried to escape over rooftops after a raid on their huge drug factory in Leamington

Two men who ran a huge cannabis factory in the centre of Leamington have been jailed.

Ilirian Nebiu and Ibrahim Cura both appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Monday 11 where they were given 22-month prison sentences for producing cannabis.

Both men tried to escaped from police by climbing over rooftops after police raided their premises in Bath Street on January 19 - but they were caught thanks to the help of firefighters.

Ilirian Nebiu and Ibrahim Cura

The raid led to the closure of Bath Street which, along with other roadworks happening at the same time, brought traffic to a standstill that day.

Officers found a sizable cannabis grow containing over 350 plants.

PC Lake of Leamington Spa Safer Neighbourhood Team said "This was a large cannabis grow which although it only contained 350 plants at the time we found it was set up to produce twice, if not three times this amount at any one time.

"Mr Nebiu and Mr Cura showed in their attempts to escape a disregard for their own safety, that of the emergency services and also the general public so I am happy to see that a considerable custodial sentence has been imposed.

"Drug dealing and production is a big problem in Leamington and the wider Warwick district and we will continue to track down and bring to justice those responsible".