Rugby Police believe that the jailing of two drug dealers in town shows that their targeted patrols are working.

Deven McBean has been sentenced to three years in prison and while in a separate investigation Callum Lynn has been jailed for three years and eight months.

Rugby detectives said they will "continue to patrol, specifically targeting those who would damage Rugby’s communities with drugs".

On September 7, 2022, detectives were on a plain-clothed patrol when they spotted two women entering 20-year-old Deven McBean home in Rodney Close.

Deven McBean and Callum Lynn

Detectives suspected the women were there to buy drugs, so they remained in the area.

The women left the house and subsequently drove away. When they were stopped, they were found to be in possession of cannabis.

McBean’s house was then raided – revealing cannabis and cocaine with a combined street value well in excess of £10,000.

At the time of the raid, McBean and another man had walked to a nearby shop – where they were both arrested.

McBean was charged with being involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

And on Wednesday, January 4, he was sentenced to three years in prison.

In a separate investigation, another Rugby drug dealer has been jailed for three years and eight months.

On September 1 last year Callum Lynn, 19, was seen leaving his home in Tennant Close and then engaging in short encounters with an array of people across the town.

Detectives suspected these encounters were drugs deals taking place and, after raiding Lynn’s home, discovered a large quantity of cocaine together with cannabis, cash, mobile phones, scales and small bags for dealing.

Lynn was charged with being concerned in the supply cocaine and cannabis, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and acquiring criminal property.

He was sentenced on January 4.

Rugby-based Detective Constable Christopher Batchelder said: “McBean and Lynn are just two of the countless drug dealers who have discovered that there is a full staff of detectives at Rugby Police Station, and that we are serious about protecting our town from those who would wreck its communities by spreading drugs.”

If you have information on drug dealing in Rugby, you can report it via www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report