Jailed: Violent abuser from Warwickshire who murdered his wife and then pretended she had hanged herself

A violent abuser from Warwickshire who murdered his wife and then pretended that she had hanged herself has been jailed.

Ryan Timms rang for ambulance at 3.50am, saying that he found his wife hanging at their home on July 3. Paramedics found her in cardiac arrest and took her to hospital, where she later died on August 3.

But after talking to Timms, police officers noticed that there were some inconsistencies in the story he was providing.

Warwickshire Police said: "The assault had supposedly taken place upstairs, with Timms having taken her body downstairs afterwards.

Ryan Timms has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 19 years in prison for the murder of his wife. (Photo: Warwickshire Police).

"Members of the ambulance crew and attending officers observed that it would have been difficult to have accomplished this, with items cluttering a steep and narrow staircase."

Post-mortems showed evidence not in keeping with a hanging as cause of death and supported that a neck hold was the likely cause of death.

"We undertook a meticulous investigation supported with expert evidence which led to being able to arrest Ryan Timms for a second occasion on suspicion of murder on June 4," added Warwickshire Police.

Ryan Timms, aged 44, of The Green, Hartshill, has been sentenced at Warwick Crown Court to life with a minimum of 19 years in prison for the murder of his wife.

DCI Collette O’Keefe said “The prompt actions and meticulous attention to detail by the police and ambulance personnel established the foundation of the investigation.

“The death of this woman could easily have been categorised as a suicide if it wasn’t for the professional curiosity of attending officers and paramedics.

“The investigation into this death has been challenging and complex. There were a number of inconsistencies at the scene identified by the attending officers and paramedics which prompted the arrest of Ryan Timms.

“Ryan was arrested shortly after the woman was discovered. What followed was a comprehensive and intricate review of the couple’s life.

“She had suffered in silence for many years. The relationship was toxic and she suffered alone in silence. She kept the domestic abuse hidden from family, friends, and work colleagues. It was evident that she had wanted to leave.

“Our officers didn’t believe Ryan’s account that she had taken her own life. There were too many inconsistencies in his story.

“I would like to thank them for their curiosity, and to also thank the team who have worked tirelessly on this investigation for their perseverance and diligence.

“Nothing will bring her back, but I hope this outcome will bring reassurance to her family that justice has been done.

“We encourage any and all victims of domestic violence to come forward and tell us about it so we can prevent tragic events like this from happening in future.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse or violence, support is available.

Find out more about reporting it or finding help on our website: www.warwickshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/