Jailed: Violent man who stamped on victim’s face and knocked him unconscious in unprovoked attack in Leamington

Damion Mort punched the man in the face and continued to attack him as he lay on the floor, causing the victim to lose consciousness.
Mort, 39, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to assault at Warwick Crown Court and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The attack happened in July 2022, when Mort, and the victim – a man in his 40s – were in Warwick Road, Leamington, following a night out.
Detective Constable G Dubad said: “Fortunately, the victim was left with no long-term physical damage, it could easily have been a lot more serious.
“We had an excellent response to our media appeal for witnesses to this assault, so I’d like to thank everyone who came forward and provided information that helped us secure the conviction of an extremely dangerous man”.