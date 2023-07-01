Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Jailed: Violent man who stamped on victim’s face and knocked him unconscious in unprovoked attack in Leamington

A violent man who stamped on his victim’s face and knocked him unconscious in an unprovoked attack in Leamington has been jailed.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 11:02 BST

Damion Mort punched the man in the face and continued to attack him as he lay on the floor, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

Mort, 39, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to assault at Warwick Crown Court and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

The attack happened in July 2022, when Mort, and the victim – a man in his 40s – were in Warwick Road, Leamington, following a night out.

Most Popular
Damion Mort, 39, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to assault at Warwick Crown Court.Damion Mort, 39, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to assault at Warwick Crown Court.
Damion Mort, 39, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to assault at Warwick Crown Court.

Detective Constable G Dubad said: “Fortunately, the victim was left with no long-term physical damage, it could easily have been a lot more serious.

“We had an excellent response to our media appeal for witnesses to this assault, so I’d like to thank everyone who came forward and provided information that helped us secure the conviction of an extremely dangerous man”.