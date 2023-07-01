Jailed: Violent man who stamped on victim’s face and knocked him unconscious in unprovoked attack in Leamington

A violent man who stamped on his victim’s face and knocked him unconscious in an unprovoked attack in Leamington has been jailed.

Damion Mort punched the man in the face and continued to attack him as he lay on the floor, causing the victim to lose consciousness.

Mort, 39, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to assault at Warwick Crown Court and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attack happened in July 2022, when Mort, and the victim – a man in his 40s – were in Warwick Road, Leamington, following a night out.

Damion Mort, 39, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to assault at Warwick Crown Court.

Detective Constable G Dubad said: “Fortunately, the victim was left with no long-term physical damage, it could easily have been a lot more serious.