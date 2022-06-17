Jailed: Warwick drink driver caught for the fifth time shockingly claims ‘three pints is fine for driving’

A drink driver from Warwick has been jailed for after being convicted for the fifth time.

Darren McCrorie from Warwick has been jailed for 16 weeks following his latest conviction for drink driving.

He was arrested when he failed a breath test after officers stopped him for speeding in Warwick Road, Leamington.

PC Gouled Dubad, from Leamington Police Station said: “During the evidential procedure, Mr McCrorie stated he’d had three pints and couldn’t understand how this had put him over the drink drive limit.

"In reality alcohol affects everyone differently and there is no exact way of knowing how much you can drink and stay under the limit.

"However, I would like to think most people would realise three pints was likely to. Drinking lowers your inhibitions so you may be tempted to drink more than the limit. It is safer not to drink and drive at all.

“It is clear he has not learnt from previous experience and will now have the opportunity to reflect on his behaviour during his next few months in prison.

“Hopefully, this will send out a clear message that if you are caught drink driving you will get a criminal record, you will lose your licence and then suffer potential consequences to your employment and ability to travel. Of course the worst consequence is you kill someone and live with that for the rest of your life.