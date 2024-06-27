Jailed: Warwickshire cocktail bar owner who 'thought he could play the part of a 1950s Mafioso'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cocktail bar owner who 'seemed to think he could play the part of a 1950s Mafioso' has been jailed.

Edmond Borici threatened a man at his bar with a knife, who was forced to defend himself with a beer barrel.

When police arrived to break up the disturbance, they found thousands of pounds worth of drugs inside the as-yet opened bar in Bond Gate, Nuneaton.

Borici, age 45, of Nuneaton, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on June 24 to 15 months in prison for affray, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of a pointed article in a public place.

Edmond Borici - and some the drugs police found.

He was also required to pay a victims’ surcharge of £187, as well as £1,785 in a forfeiture order under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

This follows the events of August 9, 2023, when at 1.20am officers received a 999 call about a disturbance at Borici’s bar.

Warwickshire Police said: "A man said that Borici had threatened him with a knife, and that he was having to defend himself with a beer barrel.

"Police arrived to find Borici and the man having a loud verbal altercation outside the premises.

"Borici was arrested at the scene on suspicion of threatening a person with a bladed article.

"After a search, a blue bag containing multiple other bags with about 509g of cocaine in total was discovered in the rear storeroom of the as-yet unopened bar."

It’s value on the street was somewhere near to £50,000.

A second bag was discovered with an additional 17g of cocaine in a hired BMW parked outside the premises – on the back seat, a letter addressed to Borici.

CCTV footage showed Borici exiting the BMW earlier in the evening. The footage also showed an altercation between Borici and the victim, during which the victim held a door shut to prevent Borici – who was holding a knife – from getting to him outside.

Investigating officer DC Williams said “Borici seemed to think he could play the part of a 1950s Mafioso, obscuring his criminal activities behind a bar, threatening violence against people he believed had disrespected him.