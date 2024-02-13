Jailed: Warwickshire man who punched and stamped on man's head - leaving a footprint on his face

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A violent attacker who repeatedly punched a man and stamped on his head - leaving a footprint on his face - has been jailed.

The random street assault only ended when another man pulled the attacker off the victim, who was left with serious injuries.

An investigation was launched after police received reports a man had been assaulted in Child’s Close, Stratford, at around 6.55pm on October 1 2023.

Patrick Cassidy

When they arrived, officers found the victim – a man in his 40s – with serious injuries to his face and arm.

Witnesses told officers the offender, 38-year-old Patrick Cassidy, had subjected the victim to an attack where he stamped on his head and rained down punches on him.

The victim had been on the way to his friend’s house when he was approached by Cassidy and punched in the head.

Warwickshire Police said: "The victim’s friend came out of her house to confront Cassidy who then assaulted her. The male victim intervened at which point he was subjected to the sustained assault.

"Within half an hour of the attack Cassidy was in custody.

"In interview, Cassidy didn’t deny carrying out the attack but said he couldn’t remember as he had been heavily drinking all day."

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for fractures to his eye socket and arm. The attacker left a footprint on the victim’s face.

Appearing at court on Friday (February 9), Cassidy, of Child’s Close, Stratford, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and assault by beating.

Detective Constable Simon Harvey from Warwickshire Police CID B Shift said: “This was an horrific and unprovoked attack that left a man with significant injuries; it could have been so much worse.

“I’m pleased we have managed to deliver justice for the victim and a dangerous man is now behind bars.